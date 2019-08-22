Old Easley mill set to be transformed into 128 apartments

EASLEY, SC (WSPA) – Cleanup is already underway at the old historic Woodside Mill in the city of Easley.

The mill is on South 5th Street, first opened in the early 1900’s and closed in 1991. The mill site has sat abandoned since as growth overtook the building.

Now Easley City Council has approved plans for a developer to invest $20 to 22 million dollars to create 128 apartments similar to Drayton Mills in Spartanburg.

The city plans to build an extension to the Doodle Trail to connect to the mill site and other growing parts of Easley including the old silos.

“This is not an instant project, it’s been going on for 5-6 years maybe longer than that and I’ve been watching it closely because that’s where I grew up actually that’s where I went to my first job,” said Mayor Larry Bagwell.

The developer has already begun the cleanup process with an expected completion date of December 2020.

The goal is to keep the original flooring and iconic IPA Southern water tower.