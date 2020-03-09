Old Fort woman charged after allegedly hitting husband with car during argument

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials said a woman has been charged with assault after she reportedly hit her husband with her car.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies were called to Grove Street in Marion in regard to a domestic dispute on Saturday at around 5:15 p.m.

When they arrived on-scene, they learned that Teresa Brown Thompson, 52, of Old Fort, had been in an argument with her husband, and then hit him with her car.

She was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.