One arrested in Asheville shooting on Deaverview Rd.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Courtney Nifong (Asheville Police)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested in one of several shootings in Asheville that happened over the Thanksgiving weekend.

According to Asheville Police, Courtney Landon Nifong, 41, of Asheville, has been charged and arrested for the Nov. 26 shooting on Deaverview Road. Nifong has been charged with attempted first degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and inflicting serious injury.

Nifong is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $750,000 secured bond. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories