One arrested in Asheville shooting on Deaverview Rd.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested in one of several shootings in Asheville that happened over the Thanksgiving weekend.

According to Asheville Police, Courtney Landon Nifong, 41, of Asheville, has been charged and arrested for the Nov. 26 shooting on Deaverview Road. Nifong has been charged with attempted first degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and inflicting serious injury.

Nifong is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $750,000 secured bond.