MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Mauldin.

Tarah Nicole Robbins was arrested on Wednesday and charged with Manslaughter and Possession of a weapon During a Violent Crime.

The charges stem from a February 23 stabbing on Shairpin Lane which resulted in the death of 52-year-old Anthony Brian Robbins.

Anthony Robbins died from a stab wound to the leg, according to the coroner’s office.

Tarah Robbins was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center. She is being held without bond.