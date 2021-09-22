One arrested in death of man found in Greenville Co. parking lot

Dustin Lyn Hammond has been arrested in a Greenville Co. homicide investigation. (GCSO)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has been arrested in connection to the death of a man found in a Greenville County parking lot last week.

Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in connection with the Sept. 15 homicide of Jeffery Grant that happened in the Hanover Mortgage parking lot on Wade Hampton Blvd.

On Tuesday, deputies say 28-year-old Dustin Lyn Hammond was taken into custody by the Greenville Police Department after responding to a call on South Memminger Street in regards to a call for service. Hammond has since been transferred to sheriff’s office custody to face charges.

Investigators learned that Hammond and the victim had been together prior to the incident. At about 1 a.m., the pair walked back to the parking lot of Hanover Mortgage from the Intown Suites motel, according to the sheriff’s office.

Once in the parking lot, and for unknown reasons, Hammond got inside a 2006 Honda Accord that was stolen on Sept. 13 in an unrelated incident and accelerated towards the victim, striking him in the process, deputies said.

Hammond then backed up and proceeded to strike the victim with the car multiple times, resulting in his death, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hammond is currently in the Greenville County Detention Center facing charges of Murder and Grand Larceny of an Automobile where investigators say he is awaiting a bond hearing.

