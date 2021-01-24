One arrested in shots fired incident at Buffalo Teen Center in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has been arrested in a shooting incident that happened last weekend at Buffalo Teen Center in Union County.

We previously reported that deputies responded to a shots fired call at the center in the Buffalo community Friday, Jan. 15 and located a large crowd of juveniles running from that location and taking cover.

Deputies interviewed partiers and collected evidence, finding multiple shell casings in the parking lot. There were no injuries reported.

On Saturday, Jan 23, deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office aided in the arrest of Kel’brez Antrail Stringer, who was taken into custody in Spartanburg.

He has been charged with pointing and presenting a firearm and remains in the Union County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing and deputies say more arrests are expected.