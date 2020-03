SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – One person has died following a three-vehicle collision Saturday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, Tristian Tucker, 21, of Spartanburg died after a three-car collision occurred at the intersection of South Alabama Avenue and Cartee Drive in Chesnee, SC.

Tucker was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:43pm. The coroners office said it did not appear she was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.