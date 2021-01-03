One dead after collision on Boiling Springs Road, troopers say

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Fatal collision on Boiling Springs Rd. on January 2, 2021 (Photo: William Buchheit)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead following a collision on Boiling Springs Road Saturday afternoon, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

According to a release from the SCHP, the incident occurred around 2:52 p.m. on Saturday, January 2 on Boiling Springs Rd. at the intersection of Old Boiling Springs Rd.

In a release, Corporal Matt Southern said the driver of a 2012 Toyota Camry was traveling south on Boiling Springs Road when they crossed the center line, striking a 2012 Toyota SUV.

The driver of the Camry was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured in the collision.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories