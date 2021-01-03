One dead after collision on Boiling Springs Road, troopers say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead following a collision on Boiling Springs Road Saturday afternoon, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

According to a release from the SCHP, the incident occurred around 2:52 p.m. on Saturday, January 2 on Boiling Springs Rd. at the intersection of Old Boiling Springs Rd.

In a release, Corporal Matt Southern said the driver of a 2012 Toyota Camry was traveling south on Boiling Springs Road when they crossed the center line, striking a 2012 Toyota SUV.

The driver of the Camry was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured in the collision.