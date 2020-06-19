One dead after May crash on I-85 in Spartanburg Co., driver charged

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died and a man has been charged in a May crash that happened on I-85 North in Spartanburg County.

Troopers said the crash happened May 28 near mile marker 57 when a Toyota SUV stopped in traffic and was struck in the rear by a 2003 Jaguar.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured. The passenger was injured and transported to the hospital, where they later died June 19.

That person has been identified by the coroner as 68-year-old Mark Charles Rhoads, of Lake Lure, N.C.

The investigation is pending a Forensic Examination and Toxicology Report.

Troopers say the driver of the Jaguar, 60-year-old Allan Odom, of Spartanburg, was charged with driving too fast for conditions.

