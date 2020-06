GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after their vehicle overturned on Scuffle Town Rd. Saturday night, the South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed on Sunday.

According to a release from the SCHP, the driver was traveling north on Scuffle Town Rd. near Gresham Rd. in Five Forks around 4:48 p.m. Saturday night when they went off the right side of the road causing the vehicle to overturn.

The driver was transported to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead on Sunday.