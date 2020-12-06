One dead after single-vehicle collision in Greenville Co., troopers say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after single-vehicle collision Sunday morning, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

According to a release from the SCHP, the incident occurred on Fork Shoals Rd. near SC Hwy 418 around 11:01 a.m. Sunday morning.

Troopers said the driver of a 2008 Chevy Trailblazer was traveling east on Fork Shoals Rd. when they ran off the right side of the road, striking a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.