One dead after single-vehicle collision in Greenville Co., troopers say

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic crash accident wreck_112453

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after single-vehicle collision Sunday morning, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

According to a release from the SCHP, the incident occurred on Fork Shoals Rd. near SC Hwy 418 around 11:01 a.m. Sunday morning.

Troopers said the driver of a 2008 Chevy Trailblazer was traveling east on Fork Shoals Rd. when they ran off the right side of the road, striking a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories