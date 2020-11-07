One dead, another injured in Buncombe Co. shooting

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – One person has died and another is injured after a shooting Saturday morning in Buncombe County.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a 911 call of shots fired on Hensley Road in Barnardsville on Saturday morning.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another has been taken to a hospital for treatment, deputies said. There is no word on that person’s condition.

According to the sheriff’s office, this is an isolated incident and the individuals involved in the shooting knew each other. Deputies say there is no threat to the public.

