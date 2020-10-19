One dead following crash in Greenville Co., troopers say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Greenville County Sunday night, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

SCHP Trooper Joel Hovis confirmed that the driver of a Toyota was traveling east on SC-14 around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday when they went off the right side of the road, striking a ditch and then a culvert before overturning.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.