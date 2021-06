GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead following a crash Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 3:41 p.m. on Tilley Road.

According to SCHP, the driver of a 2011 Kia was traveling north on Tilley Road, ran off the left side of the road and struck a utility pole and a tree.

The driver was flown to the hospital where they died.