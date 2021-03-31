One dead in crash involving dirt bike in Pickens Co. on SC 183

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a crash in Pickens County that happened Tuesday night.

The crash happened on SC 183 at about 11:35 p.m.

The driver of Honda dirt bike was traveling north on SC 183 when they were struck in the rear by a 1997 Jeep, according to SCHP.

The driver of the dirt bike died at the hospital on Wednesday morning, troopers said. That person’s identity has not yet been released by the coroner’s office.

