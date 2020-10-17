One dead in crash on Airline Rd. in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has died after a crash that happened in Anderson County on Friday night.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Airline Rd. at 6:38 p.m. Troopers say the driver in a 1999 Chevy pickup was traveling south on Airline Rd. when they ran off the side of the road, overcorrected, and overturned.

The driver was injured and transported to the hospital, where they died, troopers said.

That person’s identity has not yet been released by the coroner. No other injuries were reported.

