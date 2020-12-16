One dead in crash involving garbage truck on Augusta Rd. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a crash in Greenville County that happened on Wednesday.

The crash happened at about 1 p.m. on Augusta Rd. near McKelvey Rd., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol,

According to the Greenville County Coroner, witnesses on scene reported to dispatch officials that the collision involved a car and a garbage collection truck.

Troopers said the driver of a 2016 Kenworth truck was traveling north on US-25. The driver of a 2011 Toyota Yaris was driving southbound on US-25 and was turning left onto McKelvey Road, troopers said. The driver of the Toyota turned in front of the truck and was struck.

The driver of the Toyota died at the scene, according to SCHP. The coroner identified that person as 68-year-old Fate Edward Fuller, of Joanna, SC.

The crash remains under investigation by the County Coroners Office, South Carolina Highway Patrol, and South Carolina State Transport Police.

