One dead in crash on Hwy 29 in Greenville Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic crash accident wreck_112453

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died and two people are injured after a crash in Greenville County that happened on Wednesday.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 2:11 p.m. on US Hwy 29 near Groveland Dr.

The driver of a 2002 Buick Lesabre was struck by a 2020 Honda Civic on US 29.

The driver of the Buick died, their identity has not yet been released by the coroner’s office.

Two occupants of the Honda were injured and transported to the hospital with injuries. Their conditions are not known at this time.

The crash remains under investigation by SCHP and the MAIT team. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories