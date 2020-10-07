One dead in crash on Hwy 29 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died and two people are injured after a crash in Greenville County that happened on Wednesday.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 2:11 p.m. on US Hwy 29 near Groveland Dr.

The driver of a 2002 Buick Lesabre was struck by a 2020 Honda Civic on US 29.

The driver of the Buick died, their identity has not yet been released by the coroner’s office.

Two occupants of the Honda were injured and transported to the hospital with injuries. Their conditions are not known at this time.

The crash remains under investigation by SCHP and the MAIT team. Check back for updates.