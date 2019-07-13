One dead after I-26 EB crash in Spartanburg, detour in place

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A detour is in place after a fatal accident on I-26 in Spartanburg County.

The call came in about 4:21 a.m., according to dispatch officials.

A person died when a vehicle overturned on I-26 at mile marker 24 early Saturday morning, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner.

That person’s identity has not yet been released. An autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday, the coroner said.

The coroner is investigating the crash with South Carolina Highway Patrol and Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

According to SCHP, a detour on I-26 EB is in place.

Drivers are instructed to take a left on SC 296, then an immediate right on SC 215 and right on SC 221 back to I-26.

Troopers expect this detour to be in place for several hours.

We’ll continue to update this story. Check back for updates.