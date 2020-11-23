One dead in four-vehicle collision in Pickens Co., troopers say

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a four-vehicle collision in Pickens County Sunday night, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said the collision occurred around 6 p.m. on SC Hwy 183 near Hatteras Ridge roughly three miles north of Six Mile.

The SCHP said four vehicles were involved in the collision.

Bolt detailed that three of the vehicles were traveling south on Hwy 183. When two of them stopped, the driver of a 2017 Toyota Tundra drove left of center, striking one of the vehicles in the rear before colliding head-on with the driver of a 2006 Honda Accord, who was traveling north on Hwy 183.

The driver of the Accord was entrapped, and pronounced dead on scene.

The collision caused one of the stopped vehicles to also strike another vehicle, though no other injuries were sustained in the accident.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.