One dead in Greenville Co. crash on I-385

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a crash on I-385 in Greenville County that happened on Saturday morning.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened near the 31 mile marker. Troopers received the call at about 6:56 a.m., but the exact time of the crash is unknown.

The driver of a 1999 Chevy pickup truck was traveling north on I-385 when they went off the right side of the road, down an embankment and struck a guardrail, troopers said.

Troopers say the driver died at the scene. That person has not yet been identified by the coroner’s office.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more. Check back for updates.