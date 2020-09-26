One dead in Greenville Co. crash on New McElhaney Rd.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after an early morning crash in Greenville County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened Saturday at about 2 a.m. on New McElhaney Rd. near Settlement Rd.

The driver of a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling west on New McElhaney Rd. when they ran off the roadway and struck a tree, troopers said.

The driver and passenger were transported to the hospital by EMS. The passenger died at the hospital, according to SCHP.

That person has not yet been identified by the coroner’s office. The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP MAIT team and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

