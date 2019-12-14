One dead in Greenville Co. crash on US 25

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a crash in Greenville County that happened on Saturday morning.

Troopers say the incident happened on US 25 North near White Horse Rd. Extension at about 11:39 a.m.

A 15 year-old-driver operating a 1995 Toyota pickup truck was changing lanes on US 25 when they hit a 2012 Dodge pickup truck that was pulling a utility trailer, troopers said.

According to SCHP, the driver of the 2012 Dodge pickup was ejected and died at the scene.

That person’s identity has not yet been released by the coroner’s office.

The crash remains under investigation by SCHP.