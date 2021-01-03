One dead in Greenwood Co. crash on Florida Avenue

GREENWOOD COUTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a single- vehicle crash in Greenwood County.

The crash happened on Florida Avenue near SC 225 Sunday at 4 a.m., according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the driver of a 2000 Jeep SUV was traveling westbound on Florida Avenue when they went off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned.

That person has not yet been identified by the coroner’s office. We’ll continue to update this story.

The crash remains under investigation by SCHP.