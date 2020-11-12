One dead in Greenwood Co. moped crash on Hwy 221

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a crash involving a moped in Greenwood County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers, the crash happened Nov. 10 at about 8:10 p.m. on US Hwy 221 near Whitehall Rd.

A 2020 moped struck a 2004 Ford SUV in the rear, according to SCHP. The driver and passenger of the moped were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The passenger of the moped died at Self Regional Medical Center Thursday afternoon.

The Greenwood County Coroner identified the victim as 51-year-old April Renee Nicely of Saluda.

The driver of the Ford was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by SCHP. We’ll continue to update this story.