One dead in Pickens Co. crash on Hwy 186

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a crash that happened on Thursday afternoon in Pickens County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Hwy 186 near Rhymes Ln. at 2:40 p.m.

The driver of a 2008 Toyota Tundra was traveling south on Rhymes Lane and disregarded a stop sign, striking a 2001 Honda CRV in the driver side. The Honda overturned and the driver died at the scene, troopers said.

That person’s identity has not yet been released buy the coroner’s office. Check back for updates.