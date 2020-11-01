One dead in Pickens Co. crash on Zion Church Rd.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a single- vehicle crash in Pickens County that happened on Saturday.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 11:35 p.m. on Zion Church Road near Bakerville Road.

The driver of a 1993 Dodge Dakota pick-up was traveling east on Zion Church Road, traveled off the right side of the roadway striking a mailbox, then traveled off the left side of the road way striking two trees, troopers said.

That person died of their injures on Sunday. Their identity has not yet been released by the coroner’s office.

No other vehicles or injuries were reported.

