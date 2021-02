GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a single-vehicle crash in Greenwood Co.

The crash happened on Brick Yard Rd. at about 5:50 a.m. Sunday, according to SCHP.

The driver of a 2008 GMC SUV was traveling east on Brick Yard Rd. when they traveled off the side of the roadway, striking a ditch and trees.

The driver died at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released by the coroner’s office.

No other vehicles or passengers were involved in the incident.