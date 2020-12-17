One dead in single- vehicle crash on Burnt Gin Rd. in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a single- vehicle crash in Cherokee County on Thursday.

The crash happened at about 9:55 a.m. on Burnt Gin Rd. near Pebblestone Rd., according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the driver of a 2007 Honda Ridgeline pickup was traveling north on Burnt Gin Rd. when they traveled left down an embankment, striking a tree. The vehicle caught fire and the driver was fatally injured.

A passerby spotted the vehicle fire and called 9-1-1, according to the Cherokee County Coroner.

The driver died at the scene and was identified by the coroner’s office as 63-year-old Donald Wayne Goode, of Gaffney. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine if the victim had a medical condition prior to the crash, the coroner said.

Troopers say no other vehicles were involved. We’ll continue to update this story.

