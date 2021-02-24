One dead in single-vehicle Pickens Co. crash on Prince Perry Rd.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a crash in Pickens County that happened on Wednesday.

The crash happened on Prince Perry Rd. near BJ Drive at about 3:33 p.m., according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2004 Volvo was traveling north on Prince Perry Rd. when they ran off the right side of the road and overcorrected, striking a culvert and overturning, troopers said.

That person’s identity has not yet been released by the coroner’s office. Check back for updates.