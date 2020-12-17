One dead in single- vehicle Pickens Co. crash on US-178

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic crash accident wreck_112453

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a single- vehicle crash in Pickens County that happened on Wednesday.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on US-178 E near Red Barn Rd. at about 3:35 p.m.

The driver of a 2006 Toyota pickup truck was traveling east on US-178 when it passed a car (in a lawful passing zone). The driver returned to their lane, ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree, troopers said.

The driver of that vehicle died at the scene, according to SCHP. The coroner’s office has not yet released the identity of that person.

Check back for updates.

