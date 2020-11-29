One dead in single- vehicle Union Co. crash

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a single- vehicle crash in Union County.

The crash happened at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday on SC 49 (Cross Keys Hwy) near Lower Fairforest Church Road, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened when the driver of a 2014 Dodge Charger was traveling south on SC 49 and traveled off the right side of the road. Troopers say the driver struck a fence and a utility box, then crossed over Lower Fairforest Church Rd. and struck a tree.

The coroner identified the victim as Janasia Bennett, 25, of Union.

She was the only occupant of the vehicle. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

