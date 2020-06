UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has died after a shooting in Union County on Wednesday,

The Union County Coroner was notified by Spartanburg Medical Center of the death of 51-year-old Anthony Melton, of Lockhart.

Melton was shot on S. 7th Street on Wednesday and transported to the hospital, the coroner said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Check back for updates.