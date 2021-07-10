One dead, one injured following shooting at Spinx Station in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department said one man is dead and one person was injured following a shooting at a Spinx Station Friday night.

Police responded at about 10:50 p.m. to 1605 John B. White Sr. Boulevard.

According to police, witnesses stated they were in a parking lot at the corner of John B. White Sr. Boulevard and Camelot Drive when they were approached by a Black male on a moped.

Police said the vehicle, carrying four people, left the parking lot at the corner of John B. White Sr. Boulevard and Camelot and drove across the street to the Spinx Station. The man on the moped followed.

The argument became physical at the Spinx Station between one of the males in the vehicle and the male on the moped, according to police

During the argument, the man on the moped started shooting.

Police said he struck the victim at least once in the upper torso. He was transported to the hospital by EMS where he later died.

The victim has not been identified.

One of the other males was also struck. He was struck in the back and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was not transported to the hospital.

According to police, the suspect is a Black male with dreadlocks driving a black or green moped. He fled the scene on Hidden Hill Road traveling towards East Blackstock Road.

Police said it is unclear why the two individuals were arguing. We will update this story as more information becomes available.