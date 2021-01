Deputies are on scene of a double shooting on Doggett Rd. in Forest City. (WSPA)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Rutherford County that happened on Friday.

Deputies responded to the incident on Doggett Rd. near Quail Road in Forest City, according to Rutherford County Sheriff Chris Francis.

