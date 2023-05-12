CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died and two more were injured on Friday in a head-on collision just south of Gaffney.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, at around 2:30 p.m., troopers were called to a wreck on Brick House Road near Rose Road, about five miles south of Gaffney.

According to the highway patrol, a 2001 Chevrolet pickup truck was travelling west on Brick House Road and crossed the center line, hitting a SUV.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger of the SUV were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.