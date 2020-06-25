‘One Happy Camper:’ Upstate boy gets wish of owning a camper

DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate boy had his greatest wish granted today and was one happy camper. 7 News was there for the big surprise.

Just like many kids his age, Ethan Veeck loves going on adventures. But, unlike others, it can sometimes be a bit of a challenge for him.

“He has a really rare genetic condition. I think–to our knowledge–less than 50 people in the world,” Ethan’s dad Tim Veeck said.

However, Ethan doesn’t let the condition keep him from exploring. And, now, with the help of his new camper, exploring will be easier and greater than ever.

“It’s incredibly special to see who’s been through some medical difficulties and who’s faced some hardships get their one true wish come true,” Amanda Osborne with Make-a-Wish said.

Ethan’s wish was to have a way to go out and enjoy nature.

“I like catching bugs,” he said.

“He loves to be outdoors,” his dad added. “One of his favorite things in the world is to just sit by a creek or a river and throw rocks and just enjoy that.”

So, those with the Make-a-Wish foundation and Sonny’s Camp-n-Travel wanted to help.

“During this time, when a lot of our summer plans have changed, this camper is going to mean that their family can safely travel and do some of the things they love,” Osborne said.

Ethan’s dad said, judging by his reaction to the surprise, he believes Ethan will be spending lots of time in the camper.

“I can already sort of envision him sitting at that little dinette table and just him sort of laughing with his brothers and things like that,” he said.

And he told 7 News they’re going to let Ethan make a wish list of places he’d like to go.

“This is something we felt like would allow us to just make lots of memories together,” Tim Veeck said. “And our hope is that–10, 15, 20 years from now–we’re still using this as a way for our family to be together.”

“Years after the reveal, the wish continues to bring them strength and hope; and so we’re going to stay in touch to know that this has made a real difference for Ethan and his family,” Osborne said.

To see Ethan’s full surprise, click here.