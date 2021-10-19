One injured in Greenville Co. shooting on Cypress Cove Ct.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is injured after a shooting overnight in Greenville County.

The incident happened at about 10 p.m. Monday on Cypress Cove Ct. according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the shooting call and found a man in a vehicle with at least one gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital, and his injuries are not believed to be life threatening, according to the sheriff’s office.

There is no suspect information at this time, deputies believe this is an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.

