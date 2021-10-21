One injured in Henderson Co. shooting on Conservative Ln.

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A shooting investigation is underway in Henderson County after one person was injured late Wednesday night.

A call came into dispatch that someone had been struck with gun fire on Conservative Lane in the Valley Hill community at about 9:45 p.m. Officers from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office along with emergency medical personnel from Henderson County EMS and Valley Hill Fire & Rescue responded.

Officers determined that one of the persons involved in the incident was a relative of a Henderson County Sheriff’s Office employee; the HCSO employee was not involved in the incident and was not on scene of the incident or on duty when the shooting occurred, deputies said.

The victim was transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Due to the close relationship of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office employee and one of the parties involved in the incident, Sheriff Lowell Griffin requested that the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation respond to the scene and conduct the investigation into this shooting.

We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.