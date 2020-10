Police at scene of reported stabbing outside a CVS store at the corner of Main Street and McBee Avenue in downtown Greenville, October 1, 2020. (WSPA Photo)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured in a Greenville stabbing Thursday night.

According to Greenville Police, the incident happened on S. Main Street near CVS. Officers were searching the area at about 12 p.m. Thursday.

The victim has since been released from the hospital, police say that person sustained non life threatening injuries.

There is no word yet on suspects or arrests at this time. Check back for updates.