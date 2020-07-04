Suspects in shooting at Haywood Mall parking garage detained, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was grazed by a bullet after a shooting Saturday afternoon at the Haywood Mall parking garage, Greenville Police said .

According to the Greenville Police Department, the shooting occurred around 4:20 p.m. in the mall’s parking garage near Dillard’s.

Update (5:34) : Police confirmed that one person involved in the shooting was grazed by a bullet, but the injury is considered minor and they were not transported to a hospital. No injuries to bystanders have been reported at this time.

All suspects involved have been detained by police.