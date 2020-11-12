One injured in shooting on Capitol Way in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has been injured in a shooting in Anderson County that happened on Thursday.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office deputies and EMS responded to an address on Capitol Way in reference to a shooting at about 4:40 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

They discovered one person had been shot at least one time. Life Flight has been requested to transport the victim to the hospital, deputies said.

Forensic investigators and detectives have responded to the scene.

There is no word on possible suspects. Deputies say at this time, it appears to be an isolated incident.

Check back for updates.