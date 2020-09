One person was injured in a shooting on Pelham Rd. and Hudson Rd. (WSPA)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are investigating a shooting in Greenville that happened on Friday night.

According to Greenville Police, one person was shot near a bus stop at Pelham Rd. and Hudson Rd. They say that person is in surgery at this time.

There is no word yet on possible suspects, the investigation remains ongoing.

