SPARTANBURG Co. (WSPA) – A man is dead following a wreck on S.C. 9 on Tuesday.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Officer said Sama Patrick Lor, 25, of Inman, died shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

The wreck happened on Highway 9 near the Founders Credit Union. Lor was transported from the scene to the hospital where he passed away.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.