One killed in Abbeville Co. crash on SC 71

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died and another is injured after a crash in Abbeville County that happened on Friday night.

The crash happened on SC 71 near Rock Hill Rd. at about 7:35 p.m., according to SCHP.

The driver of a 2016 GMC SUV was traveling east on SC 71 when it struck a 2016 Chevy pickup that was in a curve.

The driver of the pickup was transported to the hospital, where they died. Their identity has not yet been released by the coroner’s office.

