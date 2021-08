ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a crash in Anderson County early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on SC 187 near Murphy Rd. at about 12:40 a.m., according to SCHP.

Troopers say the driver of a 2006 Nissan Ultima crossed the center line of SC 187 and was struck by a 2020 Mac Tanker truck.

The driver of the Nissan died. That person’s identity has not yet been released.