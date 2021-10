SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was killed in a car crash on Goldmine Road in Spartanburg Co. early Tuesday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver was driving a 2005 Chevrolet SUV when they were traveling west on Goldmine Road at approximately 4:24 a.m.

SCHP said the driver traveled left towards the center, ran off the side of the road striking an embankment, overturned then struck a utility pole. The driver died at the scene.