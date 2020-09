PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a crash in Pickens County that happened on Wednesday.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 4 p.m. on US 123 near US 178.

The driver of a 2020 Toyota SUV was traveling north on US 123 when they struck a disabled 2005 GMC truck in the rear, troopers said.

The driver of the Toyota died at the scene. That person has not yet been identified by the coroner’s office.

