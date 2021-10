GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a crash in Greenville County that happened Monday.

The incident happened at Ledbetter St. and Easley Bridge Rd. The crash involved three vehicles at the intersection, according to the coroner’s office. One person inside a vehicle was transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

That person’s identity has not yet been released.

The crash remains under investigation by SCHP and the coroner’s office.