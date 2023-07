GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was killed on Tuesday in a single vehicle wreck.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol the wreck occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Highway 25 near Gap Creek Road.

A truck was going south on the highway when it went off the right side of the road and hit a guard rail. A passenger in the truck was taken by EMS to Greenville Memorial Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The wreck is still under investigation.